Tesla Doesn't Make Motorcycles Due To Elon Musk's Near-Death Experience

Tesla is currently one of the world's largest makers of electric vehicles, second only to China's EV behemoth BYD. The Elon Musk-owned automaker has been in the EV business since 2008 when it launched its first-ever product, the first-generation Tesla Roadster. More than 15 years after the company started making electric cars, the company has chosen to only focus on four-wheeled vehicles while completely ignoring the rather fascinating world of electric motorcycles.

Despite growing global interest in electric motorcycles, Tesla has chosen to ignore the electric two-wheeler space. The company almost never talks about the segment during its quarterly financial results and earnings calls, almost acting like motorcycles never existed. Interestingly, the only instance of a senior company official — none other than CEO Elon Musk — publicly commenting about the prospects of the company making motorcycles happened during a shareholder's meeting in 2018, as reported by Inverse. Towards the end of that meeting, a journalist asked Musk whether Tesla would ever consider making motorcycles.

In his response, Musk reminisced about the fun times he had with motorcycles in his childhood, adding that he had a road bike until he was 17 years old. However he went on to add that he was nearly killed by a truck while riding a two-wheeler, which he cited as a reason why Tesla will never venture into making motorcycles.

