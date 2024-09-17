How To Safely Clean Your PlayStation 4 DualShock Controllers

Whether you're still using a PlayStation 4 from years back, recently got a hold of a new or refurbished one, prefer to use a PS4 with your PS5 to play PS4 games, or are familiar with any video game controllers, you're probably familiar with the inevitability of gunk. Controllers have a tendency to accrue dirt and grime over the weeks, months, and years because we're always touching them — and our hands are great at naturally producing oils even under the most sterile of conditions.

PlayStation 4 controllers are no exception, no matter what hardware you use them with. Spend enough time with one and it's going to get dirty. At best it'll look unpleasant, but too much dirt on a controller can also affect its functionality as buttons get stuck or debris finds its way inside the housing.

Once that starts to happen (or, ideally, before), the simplest course of action is to give the controller a good, electronics-safe scouring. Fortunately, PS4 controllers aren't particularly difficult to clean when you have the right supplies. It's not all that different from cleaning a PS5 controller, but as always, patience and a bit of caution is recommended.