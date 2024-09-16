5 New Cars With The Worst Gas Mileage

Those who create, design, and engineer new cars are always researching, developing, and fine-tuning their creations in a constant search for the next big thing. However, much like biological evolution, automotive development is a divergent process. While one engineer may make it their life's work to develop toward one ideal, a different engineer may be working just as feverishly toward the polar opposite.

Advertisement

The reason we bring all of this up is as something of a reminder that, despite the constant push in today's world for greener energy and better gas mileage, that's not a universal priority for the entire automotive industry. While there are plenty of cars that seek to effectively utilize every drop of fuel, based on statistics from the United States Department of Energy, there are still plenty of new vehicles that are absolutely ravenous for gasoline.

Bear in mind, we're not passing judgment on these vehicles or those who drive them. This is merely pointing out that anyone looking to get good gas mileage out of a new car definitely isn't going to find it here. That said, given the cars on this list, drivers of these examples likely do not worry about gas money at all.

Advertisement