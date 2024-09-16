5 New Cars With The Worst Gas Mileage
Those who create, design, and engineer new cars are always researching, developing, and fine-tuning their creations in a constant search for the next big thing. However, much like biological evolution, automotive development is a divergent process. While one engineer may make it their life's work to develop toward one ideal, a different engineer may be working just as feverishly toward the polar opposite.
The reason we bring all of this up is as something of a reminder that, despite the constant push in today's world for greener energy and better gas mileage, that's not a universal priority for the entire automotive industry. While there are plenty of cars that seek to effectively utilize every drop of fuel, based on statistics from the United States Department of Energy, there are still plenty of new vehicles that are absolutely ravenous for gasoline.
Bear in mind, we're not passing judgment on these vehicles or those who drive them. This is merely pointing out that anyone looking to get good gas mileage out of a new car definitely isn't going to find it here. That said, given the cars on this list, drivers of these examples likely do not worry about gas money at all.
2024 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport
If there's one sector of the automotive industry where good gas mileage is at the bottom of the list of priorities, it's the hypercar sector. The fact of the matter is that, if you want face-melting road performance, you just can't beat gasoline for straightforward power delivery. That's why gas-powered hypercars are still the kings of speed, and why newcomers like the 2024 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport are particularly thirsty.
The Super Sport is equipped with an 8.0 L W16 engine, with a max speed of 440 kph, or about 273 mph. Open it up on the road, and it goes from 0-400 kph in about 29 seconds. That kind of ridiculous performance, unsurprisingly, comes on the back of intense fuel consumption. According to Bugatti's website, the Super Sport has a combined fuel consumption rate of about 21.47 1/100 km.
In simpler terms, according to Department of Energy statistics, the Super Sport gets about 8 miles per gallon in the city, 11 on the highway, for a combined MPG of 9. Based on the Department of Energy's estimates, you'd spend about $6,900 annually on fuel for this thing. There's a reason hypercars are the realm of the wealthy: sticker price ain't the only thing you pay.
2024 Bentley Continental GT
Some cars have a certain "secret agent" vibe about them, the kind you'd expect to see a well-dressed gentleman stepping out of in front of a lavish party. The Bentley brand definitely has that aesthetic down to a science, decking out cars like the 2024 Bentley Continental GT out with sleek leather interiors, the latest and greatest in dashboard technology, and a little analog clock above the shifter for that extra dash of panache. Of course, it wouldn't be much of a secret agent car if it couldn't burn rubber, and for better or worse, the Continental GT handles with confidence.
The Continental GT features a 6L W12 engine packing 650 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. It's more than enough to speed down any given highway, which is probably why it's quite a fuel hog, based on the Department of Energy's data. The Continental GT gets 12 MPG in the city and 20 on the highway, for a combined MPG of 15. The Department of Energy ballparks its annual fuel consumption cost at about $4,150. On the bright side, Bentley is workshopping new Continental models with a hybrid approach, so hopefully it won't be as thirsty in the future.
2024 Lamborghini Urus Performante
With an increase in vehicle size often comes an increase in gas consumption, because in many cases, the engine needs to consume more fuel in order to compensate for the increased mass. This is also why, if you move up from a sedan to a station wagon, there's naturally going to be some greater fuel usage. Of course, if you slap an incredibly powerful engine in there as well — such as the case in the 2024 Lamborghini Urus Performante — then it's kind of less about being a station wagon and more about, well, the obvious.
The Urus Performante's 8-cylinder engine has 3,996cc of displacement, with a positively devilish max power of 666 CV (490 kW, or 656 horsepower). All of that comes together to give it a top speed of 306 kph, or about 190 MPH — accelerating from 0-100 kph in about three seconds and change. You push a small station wagon at those kinds of speeds, and you're naturally going to get a good amount of fuel consumption. According to the Department of Energy's data, this vehicle gets 14 MPG in the city, 19 on the highway, for a combined MPG of 16. Drive this car around, and you're looking at about $3,900 in estimated annual fuel costs.
2024 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
When it comes to luxury vehicles, Rolls-Royce is a member of the top brass. If you ever call something "the Rolls-Royce of" a particular kind of thing, everyone knows you mean it's packing the height of features, luxury, and of course, cost. If you've already got the money to burn on a car like the 2024 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, you probably don't care that much about how much you spend on gas, but it might be nice to know nonetheless.
The 2024 Cullinan is equipped with a 6.75L Twin-Turbocharged V12 engine, packing a fearsome 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. It's a beastie to be sure, but like any fearsome beast, it needs its juice. According to the Department of Energy, the 2024 Cullinan gets 12 MPG in the city and 19 on the highway, for a combined MPG of 14. Remember how we said you probably don't care about gas prices? Well, that's definitely the hope, because driving this thing would cost you about $4,450 annually in refuels.
2024 Rolls-Royce Ghost
Let nobody say Rolls-Royce does anything halfway. The brand is committed to luxury and performance in all things — rightfully so as that's what it's best known for. If you're already in deep on expensive, gas-guzzling luxury cars, you'd probably be interested in the 2024 Rolls-Royce Ghost. If you were hoping to save some money while driving this car, you'll probably turn into a ghost after you get your bill.
The 2024 Ghost sedan features a 6.7L V-12 twin turbo engine with 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. If you're noticing some similarities to the 2024 Cullinan, the Ghost shares many of the Cullinan's specs, albeit in a slightly smaller package. Despite the size difference, though, you're looking at roughly the same rate of fuel consumption.
The Department of Energy's data once again shows 12 MPG in the city and 19 on the highway with a combined MPG of 14. This means you're going to be spending about $4,450 annually to keep the Ghost fed.