What Do The Lights Mean On Ryobi's 80V Zero Turn Mower Battery Charger?

After plugging the 80V charger into a wall outlet, the red LED should turn on and remain steady. It should stay solid until a battery is plugged in, at which point the other LEDs will come into play. If the battery is hot or cold to the touch when connecting it to the charger, you may get a solid orange light. The orange LED will remain on while the charger is in Testing mode and will change once the battery cools down or warms up.

If both the green and red LEDs start flashing with the 80V battery plugged in, there's an error with either the charger or the battery. Remove the battery and unplug the charger, then reconnect everything. If the LEDs start flashing again, test the charger with a different battery (if one is available). After swapping the battery, if the green LED starts flashing, there's a defect with the first Ryobi battery. Should the green and red LEDs continue flashing, though, then the problem lies within the charger. Replacement chargers are available through Ryobi, but they cost just over $700.

The last charger status to know is a steady green LED. This indicates that the battery is fully charged and ready for use. If you see this indicator but only seem to get a portion of a charge when you try to use it, the battery may have a capacity issue and may need to be replaced.

