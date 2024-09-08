What To Do If Your Ryobi Battery Is Charged But Isn't Working

In the tool world, there's plenty of competition, especially from established brands that have been around for ages. So, if a name sticks out from the pack, that's something to commend. One of these lucky few is Ryobi, which has brought its offerings to workshops, garages, and homes for more than 80 years. In that time, it has made everything from the most essential tools to more specific high-tech products you likely didn't realize existed. Ryobi has become a notable name in the realm of rechargeable battery-powered tools as well, with a few 18V tools in particular standing out as its best, according to users.

Though Ryobi's batteries work like a charm in most cases, it's not uncommon for one in seemingly fine shape with a full charge to not work as intended. If you find yourself in that frustrating situation, there are a few things you can do to try getting the battery on the same page as your tools.

First, you want to make sure the battery is actually the source of the issue. Try it in a few different tools, and if none of them work, then you know the battery is the problem. From here, you can try cleaning the battery and tool terminals with a tissue in case dirt or dust is the culprit. Finally, you can consider the temperature of the battery. If it's too hot, it won't work and will need to cool down.

If none of these solutions pan out, there's always one last, more involved option to go with.