What To Do If Your Ryobi Battery Is Charged But Isn't Working
In the tool world, there's plenty of competition, especially from established brands that have been around for ages. So, if a name sticks out from the pack, that's something to commend. One of these lucky few is Ryobi, which has brought its offerings to workshops, garages, and homes for more than 80 years. In that time, it has made everything from the most essential tools to more specific high-tech products you likely didn't realize existed. Ryobi has become a notable name in the realm of rechargeable battery-powered tools as well, with a few 18V tools in particular standing out as its best, according to users.
Though Ryobi's batteries work like a charm in most cases, it's not uncommon for one in seemingly fine shape with a full charge to not work as intended. If you find yourself in that frustrating situation, there are a few things you can do to try getting the battery on the same page as your tools.
First, you want to make sure the battery is actually the source of the issue. Try it in a few different tools, and if none of them work, then you know the battery is the problem. From here, you can try cleaning the battery and tool terminals with a tissue in case dirt or dust is the culprit. Finally, you can consider the temperature of the battery. If it's too hot, it won't work and will need to cool down.
If none of these solutions pan out, there's always one last, more involved option to go with.
Worst case scenario, you can ideally count on a warranty
If none of the aforementioned fixes for a charged yet nonfunctioning Ryobi battery worked, sadly, you may have to head out to the store. The obvious option is to go to a store that carries Ryobi products and buy a new battery altogether, but there's one last thing you can try before opening your wallet. If you go to the store where you originally purchased the battery with proof of purchase in hand, you can inquire about the warranty and a potential replacement for your defective battery.
In order to get a replacement battery, it must still be within the warranty period. According to the Ryobi website, these warranties can range for multiple years, so hopefully, your product is still within that timeframe when you return it. If you purchased it from Amazon, however, there's a chance you're out of luck, as some have claimed Ryobi won't honor the warranty on products purchased on the site — one of the many risks of buying Ryobi tools and batteries through Amazon.
Whether you're able to get it working with a simple tissue swipe or just waiting for it to cool down, or you have to take a trip to the store to get a replacement, hopefully, your charged Ryobi battery that has effectively turned into a paperweight is now no longer the cause of headaches in your workspace.