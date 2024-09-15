4 Affordable Engine Stands For Your Home Garage

When it's time to pull an engine out of a car for repairs, or ready a new one to put in, you need somewhere to put it that's not your garage floor. That's why an engine stand is one of those things that comes in handy when working on an engine. These metal racks can run from $55 to several hundred dollars, depending on their load capacity and build.

Some of the most useful stands include a mount for the engine that rotates 360 degrees, for easier access to all parts of the engine. Of course, the stand needs to be made of heavy-duty materials, with sturdy welds and a stable base: an H- or U-shaped base tends to offer more stability than T-shaped bases with only three points of contact with the ground. Sturdy casters make it easier to move the engine.

Ultimately, the stand should be able to handle the weight of the engine being worked on — and then some. A casual internet search shows typical weights range from a couple hundred pounds for a small block to 600 pounds or more for a truck engine. We looked at engine stands (not to be confused with engine run stands) that handle at least 1,000 pounds, so they wouldn't feel unstable to work with and move around, and found these four affordable options available now.

[Featured image by Jiří Sedláček via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]