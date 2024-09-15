4 Affordable Engine Stands For Your Home Garage
When it's time to pull an engine out of a car for repairs, or ready a new one to put in, you need somewhere to put it that's not your garage floor. That's why an engine stand is one of those things that comes in handy when working on an engine. These metal racks can run from $55 to several hundred dollars, depending on their load capacity and build.
Some of the most useful stands include a mount for the engine that rotates 360 degrees, for easier access to all parts of the engine. Of course, the stand needs to be made of heavy-duty materials, with sturdy welds and a stable base: an H- or U-shaped base tends to offer more stability than T-shaped bases with only three points of contact with the ground. Sturdy casters make it easier to move the engine.
Ultimately, the stand should be able to handle the weight of the engine being worked on — and then some. A casual internet search shows typical weights range from a couple hundred pounds for a small block to 600 pounds or more for a truck engine. We looked at engine stands (not to be confused with engine run stands) that handle at least 1,000 pounds, so they wouldn't feel unstable to work with and move around, and found these four affordable options available now.
Vevor 1,300-Pound Engine Stand
Weighing in at only 50.7 pounds, this Vevor stand is rated with a hold capacity of 1,300 pounds to handle heavy-duty engine blocks. The U-shaped base helps decrease the chance of tipping. The stand is made from alloy steel that's been powder coated to deter rust. It has adjustable cast-iron arms to secure the engine to the mounting plate, using 1.1-inch-long hex head bolts. The mounting plate rotates 360 degrees with the help of an included 20-inch bar handle.
The stand has four cast-iron casters to provide the strength to move a heavy engine, smoothly. Two of the four wheels have brakes to keep it from wandering. It's 36.2 x 27.6 x 36.6 inches and is compatible with drip trays for oil and storage trays for tools.
This one lists for $99.99 and is available on Amazon. Shoppers there give it a 4 out of 5-star rating.
Pittsburgh 1,000-Pound Engine Stand
Harbor Freight offers several engine stands, including a Pittsburgh 1,000-Pound Engine Stand for $99.99, though sales prices can bring it lower. The 1,000 pounds refers to the working load — the stand's own shipping weight is only 66.13 pounds. According to the online store, this one has a 4.7 star rating out of 5 and 97% of customers would recommend it.
Like most simple engine stands, you'll need an engine hoist or crane to move the engine from the car to mount it on the four adjustable arms of the stand's faceplate. But once it's there, it shouldn't go anywhere you don't want it to. This model has heavy-duty, all-steel construction and a four-point base for stability. It lets you rotate the engine through 360 degrees and fix it in place.
It rolls on steel casters, two of which have brakes. It measures 30 x 27.5 x 34.5 inches and complies with ASME-PASE industry standards. Customers recommend it for smaller block engines that are 600 pounds or less.
Skyshalo 1,500-Pound Engine Stand
Sky's Halo? Or Sky Shalo? Don't know. But we do know they make a foldable engine stand that flattens to only 14.8 inches wide, to be well out of the way when not in use. Talk about handy for small home shops and busy garages. This stand is constructed from alloy steel with an easy-to-clean powder coat that protects it from rust. It sits on an H-shaped base and is designed to hold up to 1,500 pounds without tilting or wobbling.
Of course, the engine mount rotates 360 degrees, with the help of a 20-inch ergonomic handle, and features six latch holes to lock the engine at just the right angle. The bracket is made of cast iron and has 1.1-inch hexagonal head bolts to attach to the engine block.
Down below, the stand has five 360-degree swivel casters, which is a little unusual. Many stands offer only two or three swivel wheels. The Skyshalo puts the brakes on four of these cast-iron casters, for an even firmer stance. It weighs in at 62.2 pounds and measures 33.5 x 29.5 x 35.4 inches. Walmart sells this stand for $96.99.
Torin Big Red T26801 1,500-Pound Engine Stand
Although this one has a notably higher price than the others listed here, it's worth including because it's a relatively inexpensive stand that's built for heavier engines. It's ASME-tested to safely support up to 1,500 pounds, weighing over 75 pounds itself. Assembled, the stand is 33.5 x 29.5 x 35.4 inches.
The Big Red has a steel frame that's foldable, for when it's not in use — a helpful design for home garages with limited space. It has an extra-wide, H-shaped base sitting on five casters to deter tipping. Two are fixed-position casters and three swivel 360-degrees to smoothly move the engine where you want it.
The stand's mounting head has four adjustable arms with 2.36-inch-long hex head bolts, to hold most foreign and domestic engine blocks. The mounting plate rotates 360 degrees to let you get to those spots on the engine that are hard to reach when it's in the car. This Big Red is priced on Amazon at $166.94. Buyers there rate it 4.4 out of 5 stars.