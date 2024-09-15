What Does Motorcycle Brand 'BSA' Stand For?

Conversations concerning the history of British motorcycles are typically dominated by names like Triumph, Norton, and Royal Enfield. Rightfully so, as those companies have produced some of the best bikes to ever grace England's roadways. However, true U.K. history buffs might be quick to drop a few other bike makers into the mix, including BSA.

After all, with its roots in the motorcycle game charting back to 1903, BSA was a legit contemporary of those more frequently name-dropped bike makers. Actually, you might be more than a little surprised to learn that the company took ownership of Triumph in the 1950s. Bolstered by reliable vintage motorcycle builds like the A10 Super Rocket, BSA even became the world's largest motorcycle manufacturer for part of that decade, with an estimated 25% of motorcycles on the road during that time bearing a BSA badge of some sort. By 1969, BSA is said to have accounted for more than 80% of the motorcycles exported from Britain.

As impressive as BSA's legacy is, it's still possible you don't know what the company's three-letter name even means. Those three letters stand for Birmingham Small Arms company, and yes, you'd be correct in assuming from said name that BSA was not initially founded for the purpose of making motorcycles. In fact, when BSA first came into being, it was founded with the mission of manufacturing firearms.

