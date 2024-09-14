The Legendary IndyCar That Gave Ford's Coyote Engine Its Name

When Ford launched its new GT Mustang model in 2011, it also unveiled the sleek, cutting-edge V8 engine that would propel the car. "The Coyote" — one of the most powerful Mustang engines ever – was a revolutionary 5-liter piece of masterclass engineering that would elevate motor standards with its impressive durability and stats, including a max of 500 horsepower at 418 pound-feet of torque.

Ford was betting a lot on this motor, which had to work within the preconfigured compartment space of the Mustang while also competing at a level rivaling contenders like the Dodge Camaro and Chevrolet Challenger. Fortunately this modernized Coyote engine rose to the occasion and is widely considered one of the best V8 engines ever made because of its well-balanced fuel efficiency and performance. For more than a decade now, this engine has not only been considered the go-to engine for each new Mustang model, but has also become an engine owners love to swap into older Mustangs.

But where did Ford come up with the name "Coyote," and why is it such an apt moniker for this engine? For that answer, we take a dive into the history of the legendary racing champion and Ford driver A.J. Foyt.

