Every Apple Watch Series 10 Band, Color, And What You'll Pay

During today's highly anticipated Apple event, which debuted the new iPhone 16 and the latest AirPods, we got our first look at the Apple Watch Series 10. In addition to several new features, such as a Tides app and sleep apnea detection, Apple has put a lot of effort into giving the latest generation of the smartwatch a new look. That includes a larger OLED display, as well as a sleeker design. Plus, with a speaker system that's 30% smaller and a thickness of 9.7 mm, the Series 10 is the thinnest Apple Watch to date and 10% thinner than the Apple Watch Series 9, which SlashGear tested and gave a strong review for last year.

Advertisement

The aluminum alloy case option is available in three different colors: silver, rose gold, and — for the first time ever for Apple Watch — a jet black finish. The pricier titanium option comes in slate, gold, and natural options. A fancy new dynamic watch face, Flux, has also been added to take full advantage of the new sleek, metallic design of the Apple Watch Series 10.

Three different band options are available for both the aluminum and titanium cases. For more active users, the rubber, fluoroelastomer band is flexible and swimproof, while the soft, textile band is lightweight and great for everyday wear. For a more sophisticated, modern look, you can opt for the stainless-steel band — and, of course, you can quickly and easily swap out and choose any band you'd like, depending on your mood and circumstances. You can customize your Apple Watch Series 10 even further with various connector styles, such as sport loop, magnetic link, modern buckle, braided solo loop, and a branded Nike sport loop, as well as a Milanese loop or link bracelet for the stainless-steel band.

Advertisement