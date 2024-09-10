Why Paper Airplanes Have A More Important History Than You Realize

Although aircraft are a relatively modern invention, what most people might consider paper airplanes actually have a much longer history. It isn't exactly clear when paper airplanes were first developed but there is some evidence to suggest that societies in ancient China and Japan may have had contraptions that could glide through the air. For example, there are records that indicate kites made from papyrus paper were used in China before becoming more widespread throughout the country.

Advertisement

Historians believe that these gliders first arrived more than 2,000 years ago. In fact, there is evidence that puts some of these gliders having been constructed as early as 500 B.C. Along with papyrus paper, linen and bamboo were also used to construct gliders, with other countries in Asia — including Malaysia and Indonesia –also developing primitive gliders around the same time.

What these gliders looked like is not well known, but it is unlikely that they resembled the paper airplanes that we know today. Some may have looked quite elaborate to take the shape of birds and others were likely basic kite shapes. Outside of being used as a way of understanding the world and experimenting, these gliders and kites had more practical uses. General Han Hsin is said to have used a kite to measure the distance his army would have to dig to tunnel under a protective wall.

Advertisement