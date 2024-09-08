These Are The Fastest Single-Engine Fighter Jets In Service Today

When we think of the fastest fighter jets that have ever been made — whether they still in use or long retired — it's mostly twin-engine aircrafts. That makes sense, as the power of multiple engines will naturally allow you to go faster than you would with less. These also give the planes an extra layer of security, as they can run on one engine if the other malfunctions while in flight. Not every circumstance suits a twin-engine jet, though, as their size could prove to be a poor choice for a given mission. Therefore, militaries around the world still utilize single-engine fighter jets as well, which can be lighter and more nimble additions to air fleets.

While they may not rank quite as high on the overall list of fighter jets, there are some truly fast single-engine fighters out there with maximum speeds that even outpace some highly regarded twin-engine models. Unfortunately, some of the fastest single-engine jets have been retired, but there are still plenty zooming across the sky at speeds of well over 1,000 mph, with some even clearing the 1,500 mph mark quite handily. While some of these fighter jets have been produced relatively recently, aided by modern technological innovations, many of these lightning fast single-engine jets are several decades old and remain as relevant as ever in service.

