Do Valve's CAD Files Make Steam Deck Better Than PS5 Or Nintendo Switch?

Valve's approach is in marked contrast to Sony which has jumped all over third-parties who have been offering customized side plates for its PS5 console. When the PS5 launched, its design sparked a divided reaction among fans with its white panels arcing futuristically above the main case. When it was learnt that the side plates could be easily removed, a few companies started offering side plates in custom colors using the same shape as Sony's design. Rather than embrace this, Sony threatened legal action. Some, including Dbrand, have since tried to work around Sony by coming up with their own, distinct, PS5 side plate designs.

Of course, although the PS5 is still hard to get a year after launch, Valve's Steam Deck is yet to reach customers at all after an aborted launch late last year. While you can now at least 3D print the outer shell, the real thing will start shipping from February 28 to customers. It is fitted with an AMD Zen 2 quad-core CPU that is mated to an RDNA 2 GPU with 8 compute units delivering around 1.6 teraflops of performance.

This is around 60 percent faster than the Nintendo Switch with performance that Valve says will drive recent AAA games at around 30fps on the Steam Deck's 1200 x 800 pixel display. It might not be earth shattering performance, but the ability to play PC games on a handheld device has long been a dream for many gamers.

Now the question is: Does the idea that Valve is willing to be more open with their hardware than their competition make their device the new portable gaming machine to beat?