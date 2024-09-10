The Cross Hub Concept: Yamaha's Strangest Concept Car

According to Yamaha's concept documentation on the Cross Hub Concept, the intent of the vehicle was to create something that could serve as an interconnecting point to various forms of fun and activity, or a "hub" if you will. In other words, it's a car that can handle all kinds of terrain and driving styles as well as transport smaller vehicles for spots it can't manage on its own.

At a glance, the Cross Hub kind of looks like a stubby pickup truck. The designers wanted it to be just big enough to comfortably haul up to four people, while still being small enough to traverse urban and rural roads, as well as go off-road. This missive led to the creation of the Cross Hub's distinctive diamond-shaped layout, with the driver riding solo up front, two seats behind them, and a fourth in the rear. This creates enough space for everyone to fit, while still leaving enough space for the rear bed. Speaking of, the rear bed is just large enough to safely haul up to two sporty motorcycles.

During the Cross Hub's first and so far only appearance at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show, the focus was exclusively on design sensibilities, with no details on potential power options shared. It was just a concept vehicle, after all, and if Yamaha ever plans on bringing it to life, those plans hadn't been revealed at the time of this writing.

