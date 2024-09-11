What Does Rebuild Database Do On PlayStation Consoles?

It's Saturday night. Your crazy week has finally come to an end, and you're on deck to get some well-deserved downtime on your PlayStation console. So you put on your headphones, sink into your bean bag, and load up your favorite game. But instead of the typical home screen, you're greeted with an error code — the app couldn't launch due to a missing data file.

While you won't often encounter errors like this, they're bound to happen sometimes. Your PlayStation console, after all, is far from a perfect system. When you do get an error like this, your first course of action might be to simply restart your PS4 or PS5 console. However, there are instances where a basic reboot won't solve your game issue. In such cases, what you need to do is use PlayStation's Rebuild Database functionality. But what exactly is this PS4 and PS5 feature, and is it safe to use?