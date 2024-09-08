What Engine Did The Pontiac Bonneville SSEi Use And How Powerful Was It?

Pontiac's Bonneville SSEi was, in many ways, the ultimate edition of the sedan. The wider model had already existed for some 40 years (launching as its own car in 1958) when the SSEi edition was released, and as an extra letter in a vehicle's name often denotes, it was intended as another step beyond the SSE.

The Bonneville SSE itself arrived in the late 1980s, a model that slotted in next to the LE and SE editions that had previously defined the nameplate. It wasn't long before the SSE had utterly set itself apart: 1992's Bonneville lineup, for instance, offered an SE edition with 220 lb-ft of torque and 170 horsepower, packing a 3.8 liter V6 engine. The SSE was equipped with a supercharger that pushed those values to 205 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, matched by the SSEi edition in the year that it was added to the family.

Over the rather long life of the SSEi and the wider model family itself, though, it's not as simple a matter as saying that the "i" edition just used a more powerful version of the base model's engine. We've already provided an in-depth rundown of the SSEi for Pontiac fans, but now let's take a look at the engine options the SSEi employed over its lifetime. Just how powerful was it, and what was the powertrain equipped in the model that finally outdid it?

[Featured image by via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]