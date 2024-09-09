Why You Should Never Use WD-40 To Fix A Cracked Phone Screen

Having any amount of internet presence means inevitably being subjected to videos or web ads that make questionable claims about easy ways to fix things, make money, etc. Sometimes they might look convincing, too, which makes them even more risky, ultimately leading users to potentially destroy expensive equipment purely for a laugh.

Sometimes it's a tip about microwaving your iPhone to improve battery power, other times it's the assertion that you can fix a cracked phone screen using WD-40 (which, to be clear is totally incorrect). In these situations it's always best to trust your gut if something doesn't feel right. Especially when it's a counterintuitive solution to a problem that typically requires spending time and money for professional repairs. If nothing else, do not attempt any of these "miracle fixes" — no matter what form they take — before doing thorough research first. Check to see if any sites or channels you trust can provide any concrete details, and look for debunking articles or videos from trusted sources. But do not, under any circumstances, try to fix your phone's screen with WD-40 because it can lead to significant damage.

