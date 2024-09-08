What Is A Dodge RAM Big Horn Package And How Is It Different From The Laramie?

The RAM 1500 is a 4-door, light duty pickup that's been around since 2009. It's offered in 10 trims, from the least expensive Tradesman up to the Tungsten, which is more than twice the price of the bottom trim. Into the lower, middle half of this price and options mix fall the Big Horn and Laramie models.

The Crew Cab version of the 2025 Big Horn and Laramie are full-size pickups with the new 3L, twin-turbo, inline-6 engines that replaced the HEMI in previous 1500s. Despite pumping out 420 hp, this truck has a reputation for being fuel efficient, with a combined mpg of 20. Overall, the two styles look pretty interchangeable, except for the badging, grille, and wheels.

But the price tags are pretty different: for the 4x4 Crew Cab with the 6'4" box style, the 2025 RAM 1500 Big Horn has an MSRP starting at $54,970, while the Laramie's MSRP starts at $64,325. Why is there a nearly $10K difference between the two? Let's see.