What Is A Dodge RAM Big Horn Package And How Is It Different From The Laramie?
The RAM 1500 is a 4-door, light duty pickup that's been around since 2009. It's offered in 10 trims, from the least expensive Tradesman up to the Tungsten, which is more than twice the price of the bottom trim. Into the lower, middle half of this price and options mix fall the Big Horn and Laramie models.
The Crew Cab version of the 2025 Big Horn and Laramie are full-size pickups with the new 3L, twin-turbo, inline-6 engines that replaced the HEMI in previous 1500s. Despite pumping out 420 hp, this truck has a reputation for being fuel efficient, with a combined mpg of 20. Overall, the two styles look pretty interchangeable, except for the badging, grille, and wheels.
But the price tags are pretty different: for the 4x4 Crew Cab with the 6'4" box style, the 2025 RAM 1500 Big Horn has an MSRP starting at $54,970, while the Laramie's MSRP starts at $64,325. Why is there a nearly $10K difference between the two? Let's see.
Big Horn interior exclusives
The first major difference between these two models is that the Big Horn is the only one of the two available with a Quad Cab. That's a smaller, lower-cost cab with 9.6 fewer inches of legroom in the second row than the Crew Cab's 45.2". And, under the hood of the Big Horn Quad Cab is a standard-issue engine 3.6L V6 eTorque Engine with Stop/Start.
What distinguishes the Crew Cab Big Horn from the Laramie version is largely the number of standard amenities. As the lower-priced trim of the two, the Big Horn makes buyers pay extra for many of the niceties of the Laramie, such as an Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, and Heated or Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel. That's not to say that Big Horn buyers are getting an empty truck, though.
RAM makes safety standard across the 1500 lineup, with a suite of features from Active Lane-Management and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, to Blind-Spot and Cross-Path Detection and Traction Control.
In fact, some standard equipment on the Big Horn is not available on the Laramie, including Hands-free Phone and Audio and a door trim panel with a map pocket. Also, the Big Horn alone has cloth seats and rear bench seating that splits 60/40 with a center armrest.
Laramie exterior differences
The two trucks have much in common on the outside, including available upgrade packages like Sport Appearance and Bed Utility, and one of those must-have features in a truck –- a 115-Volt Auxiliary Rear Power-Outlet.
But Laramie buyers get a more chromed-up grill and access to exterior features that aren't available even as upgrades to the Big Horn. Only the Laramie is available in Ivory White Tri-Coat Pearl, in addition to the standard 8 paint colors. This truck comes standard with 20-inch x 9.0-inch premium painted/polished wheels or is available with 22-inch x 9.0-inch forged aluminum wheels that can't be optioned for the Big Horn.
Laramie also has access to packages that Big Horn doesn't. Laramie can include a more upgraded Towing Package and a Southwest Edition. Its Offroading package for $1,245 gets the Laramie ready for business with an Electronic Locking Rear Axle, Skid-Plates all under, Extra-Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, a Full-Size Spare and All-Terrain Tires, among other goodies.
[Featured image by HJUdall via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public domain or CC BY 1.0]
Laramie interior appointments and options
Shoppers will notice the most differences on stepping into the two trucks. The better-appointed Laramie offers bigger screens and its own interior color, Bison Brown/Sea Salt. Unlike on the Big Horn, standard Leather-Trimmed seating is ventilated and 8-way power adjustable — with lumbar support — for both driver and front-seat passenger. There's an option for a Front Passenger Interactive Display as well. In the back, the leather-trimmed bench seat folds 40/20/40 and is heated. The Laramie's Driver Seat Memory also includes Mirrors and Pedals.
For tunes, Laramie's Steering-Wheel-Mounted Audio buttons control the optional 19-Speaker Harman Kardon Premium Sound system. In case drivers get distracted by screens or music, safety and security systems available on the Laramie (but not Big Horn) include Drowsy Driver Detection and Active Driving Assist to keep drivers awake, in their lane, and not too close to the car ahead. There's also Evasive Steering Assist to help with a sudden lane change if a collision looks imminent. Not enough? Traffic Sign Recognition and Hands-Free Active Driving are available only on the Laramie.
Although the basic trucks are largely the same, the choice between the Big Horn and the Laramie boils down to more creature comforts and technology upgrades, and whether owners do more off-roading and towing.