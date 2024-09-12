What's The Top Speed Of The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R? (With And Without The Limiter)

Around the turn of the century, motorcycle manufacturers were engaged in a speed war that led to the development of beasts like the Suzuki Hayabusa and Ninja ZX-12R. Suzuki claimed this bike could go faster than 200 miles per hour, and the various motorcycle makers quickly realized that to maintain a sustainable market, they'd have to keep their riders in one piece. Also facing a potential ban from public roads, the competitors reached a so-called "gentleman's agreement" to limit production bike speed to 186 miles per hour.

Since then, a handful of bikes have hit the road with the ability to break that barrier, like the BMW M 1000 RR, which is limited to 189 miles per hour for U.S.-based versions but can hit 195 mph if purchased elsewhere. The Ducati Panigale V4 R with optional Akrapovic race exhaust can hit 208 miles per hour, but it's not street legal so it falls outside the gentlemen's agreement.

Kawasaki has stayed true to the pact, and keeps the ZX-14R at the agreed-upon 186 mile per hour threshold. It's a software limitation, though, so there are ways around it.