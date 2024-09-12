What's The Top Speed Of The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R? (With And Without The Limiter)
Kawasaki's Ninja line of high-performance motorcycles started in 1984 with the GPz900R and now includes more than a dozen models, including the racetrack-only H2R with its 328 horsepower inline four-cylinder engine. While that 998-cubic centimeter beast is the most powerful Kawasaki motorcycle engine available from the factory, it's by no means the largest. That honor goes to the Vulcan 2000's 2,053-cubic centimeter V-twin, which produces 103 horsepower and 130.5 lb-ft of torque. The Vulcan's engine had a 103-millimeter bore and 123.2-millimeter stroke, making each cylinder larger than all but three engines in the Ninja lineup. The Vulcan weighs an unholy 732 pounds, which is over 130 pounds more than the Ninja ZX-14R.
The Ninja ZX-14R bike has Kawasaki's largest motor in the Ninja line, a 1,441-cubic centimeter, 16-valve inline four-cylinder that has 44-millimeter direct injection Mikuni throttle bodies feeding fuel to each cylinder. This engine is capable of producing 210 horsepower with the Ram Air induction system, but how fast can the Ninja ZX-14R go?
Top speed is limited at the factory but that can be bypassed
Around the turn of the century, motorcycle manufacturers were engaged in a speed war that led to the development of beasts like the Suzuki Hayabusa and Ninja ZX-12R. Suzuki claimed this bike could go faster than 200 miles per hour, and the various motorcycle makers quickly realized that to maintain a sustainable market, they'd have to keep their riders in one piece. Also facing a potential ban from public roads, the competitors reached a so-called "gentleman's agreement" to limit production bike speed to 186 miles per hour.
Since then, a handful of bikes have hit the road with the ability to break that barrier, like the BMW M 1000 RR, which is limited to 189 miles per hour for U.S.-based versions but can hit 195 mph if purchased elsewhere. The Ducati Panigale V4 R with optional Akrapovic race exhaust can hit 208 miles per hour, but it's not street legal so it falls outside the gentlemen's agreement.
Kawasaki has stayed true to the pact, and keeps the ZX-14R at the agreed-upon 186 mile per hour threshold. It's a software limitation, though, so there are ways around it.
Bypassing the ZX-14R's limiter can take the bike past 200 mph
Let's be clear: the speed limiter is a safety feature, and we at SlashGear don't encourage modifying your bike in a way that could void its warranty or cause potential injury. The information below is for educational purposes only, and we do not recommend making any of these modifications. One ZX-14R owner posted to ZX Forums detailing a way to disable the speed sensor, allowing what some riders claim are top speeds exceeding 200 mph. This modification destroys the bike's ability to register speeds accurately via the stock speedometer, though, so you'd probably want to install an aftermarket GPS-enabled speedo like the Trail Tech Vapor series.
You can also bypass the Ninja ZX-14R's speed limiter by having your ECU reprogrammed. The performance and repair shop, 2 Wheel DynoWorks, offers this service for $299.99, but notes on its website that bikes with modified ECUs are "for racing only" and that use on public roads or land "is prohibited by Federal and State regulations." A quick internet search will reveal several other vendors who also offer this service, albeit with similar caveats.
With that in mind, we reinforce our recommendation that you leave your ZX-14R in its factory issued state and keep your warranty and skull intact. After all, isn't 186 miles per hour fast enough to enjoy your bike?