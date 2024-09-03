What Is BitLocker Recovery? Here's Everything You Need To Know

How many times have you been locked out of your PC because you accidentally spammed the wrong PIN or exceeded the max number of sign-in attempts? This and starting Windows in Safe Mode are two scenarios in which Bitlocker Recovery, a program that locks your hard drive when it detects a security risk or hardware change, might appear on your screen. Microsoft started moving away from TrueCrypt and towards Bitlocker in 2014 as the company found it was more secure.

Bitlocker Recovery basically requires you to enter a password or key to access your hard drive when it is triggered. Many people don't even know that they have BitLocker enabled (or what it is, for that matter) until the BitLocker Recovery screen is activated. This, along with the fact that entering the correct 48-digit key is a bit tricky as there are several to choose from, can make the process of getting your PC back online a bit of a headache.

However, once you've learned how it works and how to use it to your advantage, it's a handy security tool worth activating to protect yourself from hackers, nefarious web surfers, and unwelcome guests. But before you lean on it, you should keep in mind that it must be activated before any security risk event occurs. In other words, preparation is vital. Let's see how to activate BitLocker and how to unlock a locked drive from the BitLocker Recovery screen.

