Military Robots: What Disadvantages Do They Have & How Many Different Types Are There?

Years of science fiction movies about futuristic military warfare tend to have a bit of an impact on how we picture robots in the military. It usually involves robot skeletons shooting lasers, giant mechanical suits soldiers wear, and of course, cyborgs from the future. But the reality that's emerged is more utilitarian in nature, with the advent of artificial intelligence, drones, and other advanced technology.

The benefits are often discussed. Military robotics can clearly function as a bit of a force multiplier and ensure more efficient and impactful missions. Their programming has the potential to reduce costs, errors, and collateral damage in areas that are otherwise dangerous and/or time-consuming. And their use would extend the battlefield to places global and acute in nature previously unreachable.

That said, critics of their expanded use point to disadvantages regarding the escalation of wars, flaws with decision-making and responsibility in life and death scenarios, and the potential for hacking and reverse-engineering, among other concerns.