Can You Still Use A BlackBerry Classic In 2024?

Marketed as a more advanced version of the best-selling BlackBerry Bold, the BlackBerry Classic hit the market in December 2014. It featured the company's iconic QWERTY physical keyboard and trackpad, had a 3.5 inch touchscreen, and an 8-megapixel camera.

By that time, the vast majority of smartphone manufacturers had dropped the traditional keyboard, so it was a bold move to release a phone that relied heavily on what already seemed like outdated technology. Ultimately, it proved to be too bold, as sales figures fell short of expectations. Since then, BlackBerry has shifted its focus away from smartphones to cybersecurity and enterprise software, but some fans never moved on and still consider the BlackBerry Classic to be one of the most iconic BlackBerry phones of all time.

No matter how you feel about smartphones with physical keyboards, though, wouldn't it be cool to get your hands on a BlackBerry Classic and experience what owning one felt like back in the day? Can you really use a BlackBerry Classic in 2024? How would that even work? Here's what you need to be aware of.

