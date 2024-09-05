Which Cars Have A Toyota 503E Engine Under The Hood?

Toyota's racing history extends back nearly 70 years, starting when the company began competing in rally competitions in 1957. Since then, Toyota has built a motorsport dynasty, with five Le Mans wins, eight World Rally Championship manufacturer titles, 53 IMSA victories, and eleven GT500 team wins under the company's belt. There's a common thread that runs through many of Toyota's most celebrated racing accomplishments, the 503E inline-four-cylinder engine.

Advertisement

Toyota's 503E engine was built out of Toyota's desire for dominance in motorsports of all kinds. In the 1980s, Toyota was taking its motorsport endeavors very seriously, especially Le Mans prototype racing and IMSA. Toyota had a 2.1-liter four-cylinder engine, known as the 4T-GT in the early years of its Le Mans efforts, but it was underpowered and unreliable. So, Toyota introduced a new 2.1-liter turbocharged twin-cam four-cylinder to replace it.

The new engine went by many names. Internally, the new engine was called the 503E; however, it is also commonly called the 3S-GT and 3S-G. The 503E received a big bump in boost and horsepower over the 4T-GT, producing between 500 and 850 horsepower in its many motorsport applications. Over the next decade, the 503E proved to be a dominant race motor, powering some of Toyota's most iconic vehicles to victory in multiple disciplines of motorsport.

Advertisement