How To Turn Off Shortcuts App Notifications On Your iPhone

Apple isn't first in line when it comes to introducing the most exciting of features — but when it does, it gets them exceptionally right. Launched alongside iOS 12, the Shortcuts app has quickly evolved into one of the iPhone's most powerful features. There are a ton of ways you can automate your life using Shortcuts, like triggering specific Focus modes during different times of the day, or even something as fun as creating a GIF on your iPhone in seconds.

Perhaps one of the best use cases of the Shortcuts app has been the ability to change app icons in iOS, allowing you to customize the look of your device's home screen to your heart's content. While the Shortcuts app works as intended and can get a lot of automation done, it can be annoying due to the notifications it sends. Every time you trigger an action using the app, you receive a banner notification implying what has just happened.

While this may be useful in determining the more automatic shortcuts you may have created, these notifications aren't too elegant when you're trying to perform frequent actions on your iPhone, like launching an app with a custom icon. As luck would have it, devices running iOS 18 can finally do away with the notifications triggered by the Shortcuts app — here's how.

