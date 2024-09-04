The Iconic Ford GT Paint Job You'll Never See Again

The Ford GT is arguably the most distinguished vehicle produced by the Michigan-based manufacturer, and it turns out there's a way to make the supercar stand out a bit more. You can pay Ford a little extra and get your hands on a one-off paint job. However, in this situation, a little extra means the kind of six-figure sum that could almost net you a supercar on its own.

Advertisement

That's what second generation Ford GT buyer Justin Choi splashed out $100,000 on when he received his GT in 2020. Choi's pride and joy sports a Mystichrome paint job. It initially appears blue, but that color shifts with the light thanks to tiny synthetic flakes that are mixed into the paint. The flakes reflect light like a prism, which causes the shift in color.

While this is the first and only time the paint will appear on a GT, it's not the first time it's adorned a Ford performance car. Mystichrome was an option on the 2004 model-year SVT Mustang Cobra but was relegated to the Ford vault shortly afterwards. The name refers to the colors you can see on chrome exhaust headers when they get hot enough — including blue, green, gold, and purple. The manufacturer had to retrieve the color from the archives, and create a new color-level in its system so it could be locked out for future purchases.

Advertisement

It is just locked out on the GT, and not any other Ford. So your dreams of a Mystichrome Ford Edge need not be shattered, even if it will still take a lot of convincing before you get Ford to do that particular job.