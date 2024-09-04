6 Iconic Doctor Who Gadgets That We Wish Were Real

As the longest-running science-fiction show on television, "Doctor Who" has captured the imaginations of generations. The massive success of the BBC series is not only because of the talented actors who portray the Doctors and their companions, but also because of the unique science-fiction concepts invented by the writers and showrunners. At its core, "Doctor Who" offers a wish fulfillment fantasy expressed through the Doctors themselves. The Doctor's many companions, pulled from their ordinary lives to journey with him across space and time, make audiences feel like they, too, could be whisked away from their dreary mundanity to explore distant galaxies, impossible futures, and dusty pasts. Today, the series is so popular that it was picked up to stream on Disney+ to usher in the Fifteenth Doctor played by Ncuti Gatwa.

The world of "Doctor Who" is fleshed out with a procession of impossible technologies and gadgets. From time travel machines of various proportions to seemingly normal, everyday items that have capabilities far beyond what you might suspect, these devices have made fans wish they were real. This, too, is part of the "Doctor Who" wish fulfillment fantasy, as it represents the power that the Doctor exposes his companions to. So, we rounded up some of the coolest "Doctor Who" gadgets we wish existed in real life. Let's dive in, or, as the Tenth Doctor would say, allons-y!