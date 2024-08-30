When Did MasterCraft Make The Switch To Ilmor Engines & How Is GM Involved?

Ilmor engineering, a United Kingdom based designer and builder of internal combustion engines, was founded in 1983. The partnership involved Mario Illien, with his engineering design skills, and Paul Morgan, possessing a prowess for manufacturing. This duo reached out to Roger Penske and eventually convinced General Motors to get involved by funding a new turbocharged V8 Chevy engine for use in the IndyCar Series.

Mario Andretti captured the first race win for Ilmor Engineering using the Ilmor Chevrolet engine in 1987 at the Long Beach Grand Prix. Over time, the Ilmor engine would prove its worth, powering multiple IndyCar Racing champions and Indy 500 winning cars. Building upon its success, Ilmor began producing engines for Formula 1 race cars, winning F1 World Championships in 1998 and 1999. Ilmore also made engines for NASCAR and motorcycle brands like Triumph and Harley Davidson.

Ilmor entered the marine industry in the early 2000s building race engines for offshore racing boats. After becoming well-established in the marine market, Ilmor announced an agreement with MasterCraft boats in 2010 to become the boat maker's exclusive powertrain supplier set to begin in 2012.

