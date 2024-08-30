ESR Geo Wallet Review: Is Built-In Apple Find My Tracking The Answer?

AirTags have been around for some time now, allowing us to track items that are important to us without using a device that needs frequent recharging. However, the round button shape of the AirTag makes it inconvenient to slide into a wallet, as it will make it bulky and hard to pocket.

You could get one of the best iPhone MagSafe wallets, so your cards and cash are always on your phone, making it easier to track. But it also means that your iPhone would be bulkier because the wallet is always stuck to it, and if you do lose your phone, then you automatically lose your wallet — a sure-fire way to get a bad day. If you're an Android user, you could always choose from a variety of compatible trackers – AirTag alternatives, the lot of them.

So, if you want to keep track of your valuable cash and card without changing how you usually carry it, one might consider buying a smart wallet like the ESR Geo Wallet with Apple Find My. This wallet features a built-in Apple Find My-compatible tracker to keep its location available to you without the need for a separate AirTag (or other tracking device). Let's see how it works in daily use with this wallet that ESR delivered to us for our in-depth review.

