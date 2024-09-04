Can Civilians Really Own And Fly A Military Jet?
Many of us had toy airplanes as kids, and the idea of taking one up for a spin and then parking it in the driveway is a fantasy. It begs the question: is it really possible to own a fighter jet, or must we resign ourselves to watching them at airshows and sitting in their motionless cockpits at aviation museums? We can buy tanks, after all.
The answer is yes and no. You can often acquire a military jet, but only after it has been retired and demilitarized, meaning all weapons systems, sensitive equipment, and anything else the military doesn't want left in there have been removed. So, at that point it's not technically a military jet, but still cool. The plane must be made to conform to civilian aircraft standards before a civilian can even begin to purchase one, passing safety inspections and tests, and even then, there are a battery of screening requirements from the FAA before anyone can regularly take it up for a spin.
The lengthy certification process
The FAA won't just allow anyone to buy a fighter jet and roll it off the lot. They closely screen who's buying the plane, where its being flown, and what the aircraft will be used for. Anyone interested can forget the idea of using a jet for casual recreation and/or commuting to and from work. Many are classified in the "Experimental, Exhibition" category, which means they can only be flown to and from airshows and related events, and for pilot training and proficiency.
This is assuming that owning such an aircraft is legal in your area, which varies from county to country. The pilot will also have to be properly trained and certificated by the FAA to that specific model of aircraft in order to fly it, learning how to master aspects like high-speed maneuvers and emergency procedures, especially noteworthy considering incident rates are often higher with such aircraft. It's a long process, and certainly not a cheap one, but then again, no one expects to buy a former military jet because it's cheap.
Endless costs and upkeep
The general price upfront ranges from tens of thousands of dollars and several million dollars, and prospective buyers can browse such planes online at sites like Hangar 67, Controller, Trade-a-Plane, and Aero Trader, as well as military surplus sales and private dealers. You may be able to score a jet for a cheaper than usual price, but that's when every other cost comes in, including inspections, hangar fees, fuel costs, regular maintenance, and all costs inherent in demilitarizing the plane and ensuring it's compliant to civilian use, which often requires replacing numerous parts.
None of these lifelong costs are often included in our dreams of owning such planes, but it's definitely worth it if you're willing to go in for the long-haul journey. Of course, a much simpler way to experience this is to avoid all the certifications and just let another pilot take you up flying in a classic plane. Then you won't have to worry about where to park it afterwards.