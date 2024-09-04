Can Civilians Really Own And Fly A Military Jet?

Many of us had toy airplanes as kids, and the idea of taking one up for a spin and then parking it in the driveway is a fantasy. It begs the question: is it really possible to own a fighter jet, or must we resign ourselves to watching them at airshows and sitting in their motionless cockpits at aviation museums? We can buy tanks, after all.

The answer is yes and no. You can often acquire a military jet, but only after it has been retired and demilitarized, meaning all weapons systems, sensitive equipment, and anything else the military doesn't want left in there have been removed. So, at that point it's not technically a military jet, but still cool. The plane must be made to conform to civilian aircraft standards before a civilian can even begin to purchase one, passing safety inspections and tests, and even then, there are a battery of screening requirements from the FAA before anyone can regularly take it up for a spin.