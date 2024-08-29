3 Classic Airplanes That You Can Still Fly On Today

It's a bit difficult to get excited about the majesty of air travel when you're aimlessly flipping through the in-flight magazine on a 747. It feels like riding the bus with more security checks, and the only time we do get excited is for the wrong reasons when turbulence sets in. Perhaps nothing can take us back to the early thrill of flight like classic planes. Fortunately, there are many places that actually let you ride in them, and not just stare at them from the ground at an airshow.

Advertisement

Riding in a classic plane removes a bit of the comfortable buffer between being a passive passenger and the sky, letting you experience the excitement of what flight was like for previous generations. There are numerous museums and businesses around the world that have reinvigorated a few vintage planes, and will take you up for a spin, probably after listen to safety instructions.