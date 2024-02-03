How Much Does It Actually Cost To Purchase A Tank?

It's never too early to start shopping for Father's Day, and there's no present that would give the old man more pride (or anyone, for that matter) than tossing over the keys to a tank. (Most tanks don't actually use keys, but that's beside the point.) Many of us have dreamed about careening down the road in an ultra-fast tank, or just leaving it parked in the driveway. However, unless you've just captured an enemy's military base, it's a bit hard to get your hands on one, and they tend to cost a little more than your average jeep.

A distinction should be made here: There's a vast difference between a civilian purchasing a tank and a military doing so. Not only are tanks much more available for militaries to buy, but the costs also tend to be millions of dollars more, and the ones available to civilians are usually decommissioned to some extent, meaning most of them don't actually fire.

Tanks available to civilians typically range from hundreds of thousands to a million dollars, though you'll sometimes find one for the same price as a new Honda. The cost depends on the model and year, and what actually still works.