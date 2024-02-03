How Much Does It Actually Cost To Purchase A Tank?
It's never too early to start shopping for Father's Day, and there's no present that would give the old man more pride (or anyone, for that matter) than tossing over the keys to a tank. (Most tanks don't actually use keys, but that's beside the point.) Many of us have dreamed about careening down the road in an ultra-fast tank, or just leaving it parked in the driveway. However, unless you've just captured an enemy's military base, it's a bit hard to get your hands on one, and they tend to cost a little more than your average jeep.
A distinction should be made here: There's a vast difference between a civilian purchasing a tank and a military doing so. Not only are tanks much more available for militaries to buy, but the costs also tend to be millions of dollars more, and the ones available to civilians are usually decommissioned to some extent, meaning most of them don't actually fire.
Tanks available to civilians typically range from hundreds of thousands to a million dollars, though you'll sometimes find one for the same price as a new Honda. The cost depends on the model and year, and what actually still works.
What tanks are on the market
The M4 Sherman, produced in the tens of thousands and one of the most impressive tanks of all time, was used by the U.S. and Western Allies during World War II. According to AeroCorner, it can cost about $250,000, but the price is likely to increase by hundreds of thousands depending on its condition. On the other side of the WWII front, the ubiquitous German Panzer IV retails for about $2.4 million to $2.6 million.
Some are more accessible. An AMX-13 Light Tank sold at Sotheby's for $26,000 (but its engine needed a rebuild), and according to CNBC, the M55 8-inch self-propelled Howitzer, frequently used by the U.S. military in Vietnam, is estimated at about $30,000-$40,000. Many tanks were part of an auction from the private collection of computer engineer Jacques M. Littlefield, which also featured an M50 Israeli Sherman ($300,000 to $350,000), an M4A3E2 Assault Tank "Jumbo Sherman" ($1.4 million to $1.6 million), and the FV214 Conqueror heavy tank ($150,000 to $200,000).
Before you buy a tank, it's worth noting a few buyer beware tips. Shipping can be expensive, as can the upkeep and storage. Additionally, tanks are rarely street legal, and a series of location-specific permits is required for the owner to actually drive one. But don't let any of these hurdles get in the way of your dream to own and drive a tank. We'll never win a war again with that attitude.