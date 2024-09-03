What Is The Hook In Front Of A Milwaukee Packout Toolbox For?

Milwaukee has made a name for itself in the tool game, offering high-quality hand and power tools at competitive prices. However, there's more to the brand than the tools themselves. The company has also developed a handy line of storage containers for said tools called Milwaukee Packout. These containers come in red, but with a little searching, you can find Packout containers in black, and they're designed as a cohesive modular system to save as much space as possible. As for the Milwaukee Packout rolling toolbox, it even comes equipped with a steel hook on the front.

This hook has caused some confusion among Milwaukee Packout owners and those to be, as it doesn't seem to have an obvious use. Not to mention, as of publication, no other Packout offerings have such a hook, further deepening the mystery. According to its item description on the Milwaukee website, this is supposedly a carrying handle to "ensure the Rolling Tool Box is easily transportable wherever you need it." Thus, if you unstack your Milwaukee Packout boxes, you can easily carry this toolbox by itself.

Meanwhile, others have used this easy-to-overlook handle for other purposes, making their rolling toolbox all the more versatile.