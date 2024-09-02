Does Toyota Make Motorcycles? A Look At The Brand's History With Two-Wheelers

When you think about Japanese motorcycle manufacturers, names like Yamaha, Kawasaki, and Suzuki all come to mind. But you may not know that Toyota once sold motorcycles and has even created a few stunning concept models over the years. While the idea of buying anything from Toyota that isn't a car or truck might seem strange, there are examples in the industry like BMW and Honda who offer both four-wheel and two-wheel vehicles. Over 70 years ago when Toyota began offering motorcycles as a result of an economic boom in the country, many of today's largest Japanese bike manufacturers were also getting their start.

Advertisement

Following World War II, Japan saw dramatic growth in its motorbike industry particularly in the 1950s with demand jumping sharply. A mere 127 motorcycles were produced in 1945, but by 1960, Japanese manufacturers had churned out 1,349,090 units. During that same time frame, Kazuo Kawamata, who would go on to create Toyo Motors, was an avid engineer that began working for Toyota in the 1940s. He ended up developing several enhancements for the engines used to power bicycles at the time and started Toyo Motors, which was made a part of Toyota.

Toyota actually sold bikes at their dealerships made by Toyo Motors starting in 1949 and ending in 1960. Toyo bikes offered several models that ranged in power between 50cc and 256cc. For those unfamiliar with small engines, here is what cc means with motorcycles.

Advertisement