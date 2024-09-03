What 'Service StabiliTrak' Means On Your Car

If you own or drive a modern GM car, the automaker's trade-named StabiliTrak safety system is keeping an eye on you and the road. Since 2010, this system has been standard on all non-commercial GM vehicles.

Stabilitrak is a type of stability control system designed to automatically read and correct any differences between the direction of travel a driver intends and what the car or truck (or minivan, etc.) is doing in real life. There is a difference between stability control and traction control, but the former does use features of the latter to operate.

When driving around in icy conditions, on wet roads, or through steep curves, StabiliTrak helps steer the car in the right direction. It reads driver input and road conditions through an array of sensors, and controls braking and engine power to keep the car under control. On GM models, StabiliTrak incorporates features that help with other driving scenarios, such as Hill Start Assist to prevent unintended rolling and Trailer Sway Control.

So, is it a big deal when the "Service StabilTrak" message appears on your dashboard screen? Or can you ignore it until your next service or oil change? Let's look at some of the possible reasons this message appears and what that means for your vehicle.