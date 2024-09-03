What 'Service StabiliTrak' Means On Your Car
If you own or drive a modern GM car, the automaker's trade-named StabiliTrak safety system is keeping an eye on you and the road. Since 2010, this system has been standard on all non-commercial GM vehicles.
Stabilitrak is a type of stability control system designed to automatically read and correct any differences between the direction of travel a driver intends and what the car or truck (or minivan, etc.) is doing in real life. There is a difference between stability control and traction control, but the former does use features of the latter to operate.
When driving around in icy conditions, on wet roads, or through steep curves, StabiliTrak helps steer the car in the right direction. It reads driver input and road conditions through an array of sensors, and controls braking and engine power to keep the car under control. On GM models, StabiliTrak incorporates features that help with other driving scenarios, such as Hill Start Assist to prevent unintended rolling and Trailer Sway Control.
So, is it a big deal when the "Service StabilTrak" message appears on your dashboard screen? Or can you ignore it until your next service or oil change? Let's look at some of the possible reasons this message appears and what that means for your vehicle.
Possible reasons for the StabiliTrak message
It may not be obvious from a car's sound or responsiveness why a "Service StabiliTrak" message appears. Since StabiliTrak is connected to multiple systems and sensors — like the traction control system and ABS — the warning could indicate issues ranging from bad sensors for wheel speed or tire pressure to throttle position or steering wheel position. Or problems with engines misfires, the brake switch, faulty or disconnected wiring, and even low brake fluid.
What's your next step when you see "Service StabiliTrak?" The vehicle is typically still driveable unless some other common dashboard warning lights like "Check Engine" is on. If you do have a check engine light on, you can use a code reader tool (or pass an auto parts store that scans engine codes), and see if an issue like a misfire set off the warning.
When the StabiliTrak (traction control) light comes on and stays on in conjunction with the "Service StabiliTrak" message, it likely means the system is not operating and can't help if you lose traction. Additionally, it may cause the brake pedal to pulsate, or it may be a little harder to steer. If you're unsure what set off the warning, have your GM vehicle checked out by a mechanic who knows the StabiliTrak system. It might be a minor problem, or it could be one that prevents the system from saving your bacon.