Honda Prologue EX Vs Touring Vs Elite: Every Trim Level Explained
The 2024 Honda Prologue is an all-electric SUV. It's built on the same GM-sourced Ultium platform as the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, but it has its own vibe, with Honda styling, unique tuning, and a number of standard features. If you're in the market for a spacious, two-row family SUV and you're interested in a vehicle that you can plug in, the Prologue should certainly be on your list. There are three different trim levels available for the Prologue, all of which offer unique sets of features. Depending on whether you equip the Prologue with a single-motor (front-wheel drive) setup or a dual-motor (all-wheel drive) setup, range and horsepower output are unique as well.
With all the varying configurations, it might be difficult to narrow down which Prologue trim level is right for you. With that in mind, we've put together a full breakdown of the trim levels along with pricing, power output, and range estimates for the 2024 Honda Prologue to help you sort through the available options.
The Honda Prologue EX is the base trim level
The EX is the base trim for the Prologue, but it still comes with a considerable amount of standard equipment. Prices start at $48,795 (including a $1,395 destination fee) for front-wheel drive models, and all-wheel drive models start at $51,795. Like the other versions of the Prologue, the EX uses an 85 kWh battery. With standard front-wheel drive that works out to an EPA estimate of 296 miles on a single charge. The front-wheel drive (single motor) EX puts out 212 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque –- not big numbers, but enough to provide significant power most of the time. Upgrade to the available all-wheel drive (dual motor) and the EX's power numbers increase significantly to 288 hp and 333 lb-ft of torque. Range, however, does drop slightly to a max of 281 miles on a single charge.
Now that we've covered the battery specs, let's take a look at the standard equipment. With the EX you get 19-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless smartphone charging, Google built-in connectivity, an 11.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, and nearly the entire suite of Honda Sensing features and safety aids (adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking are all standard). It's worth noting that Honda doesn't really do options packages, so if you want more equipment, you have to upgrade to the Touring or Elite models.
The Prologue Touring trim adds more amenities
Like the base EX trim level, the mid-level Touring trim is available with a choice of either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. And, like the EX, the Touring is available with two power ratings: 212 hp and 236 lb-ft for the front-wheel drive model, or 288 hp and 333 lb-ft of torque for the all-wheel drive model. The Touring has the same range estimates as the EX too, with an EPA estimate of 296 miles for front-drive models and 281 miles for all-wheel drive models. As with all Prologue models, the Touring has a maximum towing capacity of 1,500 pounds –- enough for a small utility trailer. The Touring is priced a bit higher than the EX, though. A front-wheel drive Touring has an MSRP of $53,095, and an all-wheel drive Touring checks in at $56,095. So what do you get for the extra cash?
On top of the standard EX equipment, the Touring adds front and rear parking sensors, a premium 12-speaker Bose stereo, LED fog lights, a power rear liftgate with hands-free operation, a panoramic moonroof, leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, memory settings for the driver's seating position, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, cabin lighting, and an automatic dimming rearview mirror. Regardless of whether you go with the single-motor or dual-motor Prologue, the Touring is a $4,300 premium over the standard EX. But with all those extra creature comforts, it may be worth the price for many.
The Honda Prologue Elite is the top-level trim
The Honda Prologue Elite trim is the top of the line. It comes with all the Touring's standard features and much more. The Elite is only available with all-wheel drive, and it puts out the same 288 hp and 333 lb-ft as the other trim levels. The Elite's range drops a bit, though, to an EPA-estimated 273 miles of maximum range –- likely a result of its larger wheels and tires. Being that it's at the top of the range, the Elite is naturally the most expensive trim level, with an MSRP and destination charge total of $59,295 –- a $3,200 increase over the AWD Touring model.
For the extra cost of the Elite trim level, you get some luxury-level creature comforts and functional features, such as welcome lights (puddle lamps), heated windshield wipers, illuminated door panels and cupholders, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree surround-view camera. The Elite also adds 21-inch wheels, rear-pedestrian alert, a heads-up display for the driver, and a Sport driving mode (EX and Touring only have a Normal driving mode) that provides quicker throttle response, firmer steering, and increased braking response. The Elite is certainly appealing, but the Touring trim level represents an impressive value, and it doesn't take a hit on max range.