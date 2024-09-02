Honda Prologue EX Vs Touring Vs Elite: Every Trim Level Explained

The 2024 Honda Prologue is an all-electric SUV. It's built on the same GM-sourced Ultium platform as the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, but it has its own vibe, with Honda styling, unique tuning, and a number of standard features. If you're in the market for a spacious, two-row family SUV and you're interested in a vehicle that you can plug in, the Prologue should certainly be on your list. There are three different trim levels available for the Prologue, all of which offer unique sets of features. Depending on whether you equip the Prologue with a single-motor (front-wheel drive) setup or a dual-motor (all-wheel drive) setup, range and horsepower output are unique as well.

With all the varying configurations, it might be difficult to narrow down which Prologue trim level is right for you. With that in mind, we've put together a full breakdown of the trim levels along with pricing, power output, and range estimates for the 2024 Honda Prologue to help you sort through the available options.