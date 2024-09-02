Everything We Know About Yamaha's Hydrogen Outboard Engine

Ben Speciale, President of Yamaha's U.S. Marine Business Unit, confirmed Yamaha's commitment to attaining carbon neutrality of its operations by 2035 and its products by 2050. Speciale went on to say, "We believe hydrogen is a viable method of achieving these goals," at the unveiling of the Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. hydrogen-powered outboard engine in Miami, Florida, on February 14, 2024. With that announcement, Yamaha joins other companies working on hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Yamaha's hydrogen-powered outboard engine, dubbed the H2, is part of a prototype project announced in December of 2023 that includes fuel system engineering by Roush CleanTech, part of the same organization as Roush Racing, and a modified 26-foot boat built by Regulator Marine. Joan Maxwell, President of Regulator Marine, said the project is important for testing hydrogen as an outboard engine fuel source, explaining, "If we don't look for a new source, we won't find a new source."

The H2's hydrogen fuel system requires large hydrogen storage tanks, one of the cons associated with hydrogen-powered vehicles, which the boat's hull must accommodate. Maxwell admits the Hydrogen tanks are larger than she envisioned at first, occupying valuable space in the prototype hull that typically houses fish boxes and marine head facilities.

Roush's Matt Van Benschoten, Vice President of Advance Engineering, said, "Yamaha is trying to determine if hydrogen can successfully be used in this market." In support of the prototype, scheduled to begin testing during the summer of 2024, Roush is providing the design and integration of the hydrogen fuel system, as well as safety analysis.