What Does Ah Stand For On A Car Battery?

There are loads of car battery brands on the market these days, and while car batteries aren't necessarily universal, it's still possible to get an idea of whether or not one will "fit" your car before a purchase is made.

Of course this industry standardization (at least as far as metrics and units of measurement go) means that there are a few different numbers you need to look at when shopping for a new power source. Attached to those numbers are a lot of words and abbreviations that may seem a little confusing. Stuff like "Date Code," "Group Size," "CCA," "RC," and "Ah."

The base-level meaning of "Ah" (at times it might appear as "C20" instead) as it pertains to batteries is "amp-hours" (and "amp" is short for "ampere"). So, much like those other letter combinations, it's essentially shorthand for a unit of measurement for performance — in this particular case, continuous energy output. It's also a rough guide to how long the battery should last before needing to be recharged.

