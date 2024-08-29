Ford's New 3.0L EcoBoost Performance Upgrade Adds Serious Power For $825
Vehicle upgrades are commonly offered at the point of purchase, and include everything from comfort and convenience items to larger engines. Ford is taking advantage of the multitude of computer systems that control its current vehicles to offer an upgrade — lending a serious boost in performance to the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 found in the 2024 Bronco Raptor and Ranger Raptor. Unlike the mechanical modifications employed to increase the output of older Ford engines, this upgrade is simply a software patch that is available through Ford Performance Parts.
The upgrade can be applied to 2024 Ranger Raptor pickups and 2023-2024 Bronco Raptor SUVs. The retail price for the upgrade is $825, and can be purchased with Ford Pass Rewards Points. You can earn as much as 75,000 points with the purchase of a new Ford vehicle, and additional points are gathered by having your vehicle serviced at a participating Ford dealership.
The EcoBoost upgrade provides substantial performance increases
Whether you redeem points for the EcoBoost software upgrade, or pay for it in cash, it provides an impressive return on your investment. Ranger Raptor owners will see their performance output climb from 405 to 455 horsepower, and torque jump from 430 to 536 pound-feet. Bronco Raptor owners who spring for the upgrade get increases to the same 455 horsepower and 536 pound feet of torque — up from 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque as standard. The Bronco Raptor and Ranger Raptor patches can be purchased online, but you'll have to visit a dealership for installation.
The patches are covered by a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty, but are currently not approved for use in California. The power gains are achieved through tweaks to the vehicles' throttle response and shift patterns, and buying a $500 ticket to Ford's Raptor Rally earns you a 20% off coupon that can be applied to the EcoBoost patch (or other eligible Ford Performance Parts). This year's rally is scheduled for September 21 in Fairfield, Utah, and includes trail rides, workshops, and more for two people and one vehicle. Visit fordraptorrally.com for more information on the event, and consult your dealership's service department if you have questions about the EcoBoost upgrade.