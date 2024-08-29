macOS Catalina: How To Factory Reset Your Computer

Macs are known for their reliability, and if you're running one with macOS Catalina, you know that firsthand. For that reason, they can be hard to let go of. However, there comes a time in every Mac owner's life when they realize it's time to move on. Apple no longer updating macOS Catalina might have been enough to convince you to pull the trigger and buy the MacBook Air M3 you've had your eye on, or perhaps you've picked up a hobby like gaming and discovered it's possible to play AAA titles on a Macbook Pro with an Apple silicon M-chip.

Whatever your reason for getting rid of your old Mac, you need to clear it of all of your personal information and files before selling it or passing it on to a friend or family member. That's where the factory reset comes in: performing a factory reset will return your Mac to the state it was in when you first bought it and is something you should do, even if you trust the new owner of your computer. But selling your Mac or giving it away might not be the only times you'll want to perform a factory reset. As good as Macs are, they sometimes run into issues that require a factory reset. While factory resets are usually thought of as a last resort for times when other troubleshooting methods fail, they can get your Mac back up and running like it used to.

