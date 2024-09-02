Is FaceApp Safe? What We Know About How The App Uses Your Data

The stipulation on pictures and videos you take on FaceApp does not extend to other data. Like many modern apps, browsing and device data is shared with advertisers to show catered ads that you are more likely to interact with. Although the company claimed in a 2019 TechCrunch article that it doesn't "sell or share any user data with any third parties," its current privacy policy states that it would technically have the ability to do so, and it's unclear whether the company still takes the same stance today that they took in 2019.

Advertisement

According to its current privacy policy, when using FaceApp, the app may collect data, including your app usage and other online activity, to provide to service providers, advertising partners, and other third parties. This collecting and sharing extends to device data, such as geographic location, Google and Apple advertising IDs, IP addresses, and other basic device data. It also covers contact information, including name and email address. Again, it's important to note that this isn't totally out of the norm for many apps on your phone.

For a point of comparison, TikTok's Privacy Policy is arguably even further reaching, granting specific rights to TikTok to use user content as part of advertising and marketing campaigns. Indeed, it's more than possible that a series of apps you use every day to document or take images or videos of your life can be used in the same manner and don't contain caveats around content usage in the verbiage of its privacy policy or ToS.

Advertisement