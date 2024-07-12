If You Have AT&T This Massive Data Leak Is A Privacy Nightmare: Here's What To Do Next

In what can be dubbed as one of the biggest security breaches of its kind in recent years, AT&T has announced today that data of "nearly all" its cellular customers was stolen by hackers. The first phase of the attack lasted between May and October of 2022, while the second phase was executed in January last year. Hackers downloaded workspace data from a third-party platform, but the entry point has since been secured after AT&T was informed about the incident.

The dataset stolen by the bad actors, of which one suspect has been apprehended, includes "records of calls and texts" of AT&T cellular customers, users that have service with networks that use AT&T's networks, the carrier's landline customers, and cell site ID numbers, as well. The stolen data also contained more granular details, such as the number of times a call was made and the duration of calls.

Thankfully, the leaked information does not contain more private details such as the contents of the calls or other personally identifiable details such as date of birth, social security numbers, and banking information. This, however, isn't the first such incident of its kind for AT&T. Earlier this year, the company revealed that customer records, which included encrypted passwords, belonging to over seven million current customers as well as more than 65 million former clients, were dumped online. The carrier subsequently reset the passcodes for millions of customers as a safety measure.