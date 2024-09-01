'Your Screen Is Being Observed' On Mac: What It Means And How To Fix It

Apple's commitment to users' privacy is commendable and is a factor that influences the purchase decision of many people around the world. Despite not boasting a flashy antivirus software on the frontend on macOS, Apple's computers offer maximum security and offer its users a peace of mind.

Advertisement

This isn't made possible without enforcing some restrictions, though. While Apple users generally don't have to worry about getting their computers infected with malware, they also enjoy less flexibility compared to the crowd that uses Windows. MacOS does a decent job of informing its users of any suspicious activity through alerts that they can then either act on or dismiss.

A common notification that some may have received is the "your screen is being observed" alert on the lock screen. Despite sounding sinister, this notification is nothing to get worried about in most cases. Read on to find out exactly why your Mac has been notifying you of this, and how you can get rid of this message.