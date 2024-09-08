Boeing Dreamlifter Vs. Airbus BelugaXL: What Are The Differences And Which Is Bigger?

Building an airliner is not a simple matter, with each aircraft consisting of countless parts. This complexity means that it's nearly impossible to build these machines at just one location, with several companies across the globe involved in building them.

While most smaller parts are put in containers and pallets and are then shipped across to the final assembly sites of most jets, like the Boeing factories in North Charleston and Everett or the Airbus plants in Toulouse and Hamburg, some parts are just too big to fit in a 40-foot container. This means that huge parts like the wings of the Airbus A350 or parts of the Boeing 787 had to have special transport that could accommodate them.

It would be cheaper to transport these parts by sea, but that would be massive logistical headache, especially when factories are not located near a major port. Sailing a ship from one end of the globe to the other can take a lot of time, while flying a specially designed cargo plane would take just a day or two.

Because of this, both Boeing and Airbus decided to create special freighter aircraft, the Boeing LCF Dreamlifter and the Airbus Beluga XL, that could accommodate their cargo requirements to build some of the most expensive commercial passenger jets ever. So, let's take a quick look at both outsize cargo aircraft and then compare both of them to see which one is larger.