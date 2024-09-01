Are There Really Hidden Cameras Inside The Apple Watch Ultra?

The Apple Watch series of smartwatches has become a reliably successful product category for the Cupertino, California-based computing giant, and with that success comes knockoffs. The smartwatch product category has grown with it in general, but there are also companies making knock-off Apple Watches that, thanks to their differing feature sets from the Apple original, have led to some confusion on social media. More specifically, it comes down to how the Apple Watch in all of its guises, including the Apple Watch Ultra, doesn't have a camera, while some of the knock-offs do.

Advertisement

Videos showcasing the alleged secret hidden Apple Watch camera have spread like wildfire on TikTok in particular. One such video has 1.8 million likes, 10,300 comments, 237,600 bookmarks, and 299,800 shares, while another has 241,000 likes, 2,085 comments, 22,500 bookmarks, and 33,800 shares. The more popular of the two videos appears to be specifically posted to drive people to order the knock-off watch from some related website, as the description implores the viewer to "Go to Profile to Order yours." The other video, from verified TikTok-er Arnie Negrete, doesn't direct anyone to any specific website to order the watch. But it's very clear that he's claiming to have ordered a genuine Apple Watch from Amazon, complete with unboxing. The exterior of the watch, including the crown with the "hidden camera," looks very similar to the Apple Watch, but if you look closely in both videos, they're clearly not Apple Watches, as their home screens feature the Google Play Store.

Advertisement