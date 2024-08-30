Which GM Engines Don't Have The AFM System?

In an effort to help meet more restrictive emissions standards, GM launched a technology in 2005 that deactivates engine cylinders during undemanding driving scenarios. Known by both Displacement on Demand (DOD) and Active Fuel Management (AFM), this system would automatically shut down half of the engines cylinders, reducing the fuel used and limiting emissions at the same time. Considering this technology was implemented in some of the automakers largest engines, including GMs ECOTEC3 5.3L V8, not all drivers were thrilled. Lack of enthusiasm for the technology is evident, with many products available that claim to be able to disable AFM and how-to instructional walkthroughs guiding drivers on how to disengage it.

If you want to avoid this technology, obviously owning a GM engine prior to 2005 won't feature it. But what about after 2005? The LM2 Duramax 3.0L turbo-diesel, the L8T 6.6L V8, and the LS3 have neither AFM nor the latest version, called DFM (Dynamic Fuel Management). In addition, some 5.3L V8s from 2021 and 2022 don't include either fuel-saving system due to semi-conductor shortages manufacturers were dealing with during that time. You'll need to be careful, though, when comparing options like the LS3 vs L99 engine for the Camaro, in which the latter includes AFM, negatively affecting performance.