LS3 Vs. L99 Engine: What's The Difference & Which Is Faster?

If the Chevrolet Corvette is known for one thing, it's speed. Speed is relative, though, and our expectations have grown over the years. Every Corvette generation has beefed up the specs, and one particularly notable step came with the 2008 C6 Corvette and its LS3 engine. The 6.2L V8 produced 430 horsepower and 424 lb-ft of torque, making the LS3 a truly special engine at the time. The V8 powered the Corvette from 2008 until 2013, and it remains a fan favorite in both the Corvette and aftermarket communities due to its ample power production, durability, and overall drivability.

Beyond the Corvette, the LS3 was used in models like the Chevy Camaro from 2010 until 2015. It was only used in the higher-trim SS models with a manual transmission. Camaro SS models with an automatic transmission also received a 6.2L V8, but not the LS3. That engine, the L99, is nearly identical to the LS3, but with some key differences. Specifically, the L99 added Active Fuel Management and variable valve timing, and it was slightly less powerful than the LS3, totaling 400 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque.