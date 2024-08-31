6.1 Vs. 6.4 HEMI Engines: What's The Difference?

Comparing the 6.1-liter HEMI engine with its 6.4-liter HEMI successor reveals more similarities than differences. Chrysler's Street and Racing Technology (SRT) team released both HEMI engines with only six years between them. The 6.1 HEMI's 2005 debut followed shortly after Chrysler revived the HEMI badge with the 2003 release of the 5.7-liter HEMI. While the 6.1 HEMI was phased out of the SRT lineup following the 2010 model year in favor of the 6.4 HEMI, Dodge is retiring the third-generation HEMI engine entirely after the 2024 model year.

On the surface, other than the minor 0.3-liter (22-cubic-inch) difference in displacement between the 6.1-liter (370-cubic-inch) and 6.4-liter (392-cubic-inch) HEMI engines, the most notable difference is the power they produce. Other subtle differences include the 6.4-liter HEMI's use of variable valve timing and MDS, Chrysler's multiple displacement system designed to conserve fuel.

Upon opening the hood, it's easy to spot the 6.1 HEMI's metallic aluminum intake manifold. For comparison, the 6.4 HEMI uses a black composite intake with active dual-length runners. The active runner system is yet another way engineers attempted to save the HEMI by merging efficiency with performance.

Finally, the 6.1 HEMI was only available as an SRT power plant available in cars and SUVs spanning a total of six model years. On the other hand, the 6.4 HEMI enjoyed more variation and longer service with its additional heavy-duty Ram truck version and a 14-model-year lifespan.

