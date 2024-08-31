What The Car With A Lock Symbol Means On Your Dash (And 2 Possible Reasons It Won't Turn Off)

These days, every car, truck, and SUV on the road comes equipped with early warning systems designed to help you catch potential issues before they become major problems. Each of those systems has a corresponding warning light that pops up on your dashboard display when an issue does occur.

Advertisement

It's possible, however, that you may not know what all of those symbols mean. If that's the case, you can use your iPhone to determine the meaning of each, and the smartphone would likely tell you that the in-dash light that looks either like a car with a lock on it or a car with a key inside of it is the immobilizer warning. The symbol may vary depending on the make and model of your vehicle, though they mean exactly the same thing, which is that the immobilizer system on your car has been engaged.

Now that you know what the light means, you might be asking yourself what the immobilizer system is. Put simply, the immobilizer is a passive anti-theft security feature designed either to prevent a vehicle's engine from turning over or to turn it off after a few moments if the correct key is not present. Once the immobilizer is engaged, you'll need to take the correct course of action to shut it off and be able to start your car. Here are a couple of reasons the immobilizer light on your car is on and won't turn off.

Advertisement