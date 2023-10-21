How To Change The Battery In A Honda Key Fob

For the sake of convenience, the battery in your car's key fob is designed to last a fairly long time, usually up to around four years. The fob only draws power from the battery when you push the buttons, and even if you drive a lot, you're probably not mashing your fob buttons at random, so it should be able to get the full extent of its lifespan. That said, that lifespan will run out eventually, leaving you with a nonfunctioning fob that can't lock or unlock your car doors.

Usually, when this happens, in the fob of a Honda car, for example, you'd take the key to your local Honda maintenance center or dealership to have them fix it for you. This can be a bit of a hassle, though, not to mention a bit pricier than really necessary. It's possible to replace the battery in your Honda key fob at home for a fraction of the cost – you just need to perform a couple of careful tasks to get the old battery out and the new one in.