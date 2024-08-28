Common Problems With The Yamaha MT-07 Motorcycle (According To Owners)

While the engine, style, and other components are likely at the top of the list when looking for the right motorcycle, seat comfort can sometimes be overlooked. Even when a bike is fun to ride, if after a while your body begins to complain, its only a matter of time before a break is required. Since the design of the seat and your posture can influence how long and how often you ride, it becomes an issue when it's uncomfortable. Some owners are thoroughly dissatisfied with the Yamaha MT-07 seat. A few riders were succinct and noted that on the MT-07, "The seat just hurts," and "90 minutes and I am hurting!"

Of course, ergonomics are important for one rider, but what about when you include a rear passenger? According to some owners, the problems with the seat only get worse when doubled up on the Yamaha bike. One rider states that the "pillion seat [is] a bit small for long trips," while another explains, "It is only a one man bike, for pillion [it] is very limited and [a] bad experience to use."

Fortunately, you can opt for an official or aftermarket seat upgrade for the Yamaha MT-07, but be prepared, as they can cost you a few hundred dollars depending on what seat you go with. Yamaha's official Comfort Saddle goes for around $185 if you want an upgrade direct from Yamaha. That said, you might be able to find a better deal or more comfortable option with an aftermarket seat if you do your research.

