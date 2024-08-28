Common Problems With The Yamaha MT-07 Motorcycle (According To Owners)
A motorcycle genre that has gained significant popularity is the naked bike, evident by sales trends like the UK seeing a 27% year-on-year boost between 2020 and 2023. A naked bike approaches design and aesthetic from a different angle, arguing that showing more of the motorcycle's engine is better visually than covering it with more fairings. Its still up for debate which brand and model started the naked bike trend among motorcycles, but some believe the 1993 Ducati Monster was the first.
In the past few decades manufacturers have been churning out more affordable and attractive middle weight motorcycles within the naked genre, like the excellent Yamaha MT-07. In fact, the MT-07 made our list of the best naked bikes you can buy in 2023. However, some owners do describe issues they have come across with their MT-07, such as poor suspension, seat discomfort, and disappointment with overall build quality being the most common criticisms.
A weak suspension system seems to be the biggest pain point
One of the pivotal responsibilities of a suspension system is to keep the tires touching the pavement. On a two-wheeled vehicle like a motorcycle, it becomes even more crucial with factors like ruts, cracks, and other road imperfections threatening to effect stability and traction. In the case of the Yamaha MT-07, some owners have reported suspension issues that negatively affected their experience.
As one rider explained, "Front fork is downright dangerous. WAY too soft. Unstable when cornering as soon as surface is a bit rough. Never rode a motorbike that made me feel so uncomfortable in curves on bad roads." Other reports aren't nearly as negative, with one owner writing, "Suspension can be a little poor if pushed."
In response to this criticism, some other fans of the MT-07 suggested on Reddit that the stock suspension is made for smaller riders, and those with bigger frames may need to upgrade for a riding experience more suitable to their needs. One owner remarked, "It is pretty well known that these bikes have cheap suspension though. It is built to a lower price point with the engine as the selling feature."
Considering the 2024 MT-07 is only listed at $8,199, it makes the prospect of upgrading the bike's suspension more palatable. That said, prospective buyers should keep this in mind if you're planning on getting a Yamaha MT-07 for yourself.
Seat comfort is poor for longer journeys
While the engine, style, and other components are likely at the top of the list when looking for the right motorcycle, seat comfort can sometimes be overlooked. Even when a bike is fun to ride, if after a while your body begins to complain, its only a matter of time before a break is required. Since the design of the seat and your posture can influence how long and how often you ride, it becomes an issue when it's uncomfortable. Some owners are thoroughly dissatisfied with the Yamaha MT-07 seat. A few riders were succinct and noted that on the MT-07, "The seat just hurts," and "90 minutes and I am hurting!"
Of course, ergonomics are important for one rider, but what about when you include a rear passenger? According to some owners, the problems with the seat only get worse when doubled up on the Yamaha bike. One rider states that the "pillion seat [is] a bit small for long trips," while another explains, "It is only a one man bike, for pillion [it] is very limited and [a] bad experience to use."
Fortunately, you can opt for an official or aftermarket seat upgrade for the Yamaha MT-07, but be prepared, as they can cost you a few hundred dollars depending on what seat you go with. Yamaha's official Comfort Saddle goes for around $185 if you want an upgrade direct from Yamaha. That said, you might be able to find a better deal or more comfortable option with an aftermarket seat if you do your research.
The build materials may be lackluster compared to more premium options
One of the most significant advantages the Yamaha MT-07 has over other choices on the market is its less expensive price tag. However, with a more affordable bike comes less than premium materials, which one owner explained in reviewing the Yamaha bike, stating, "The plastics look and feel cheap." Another rider described their biggest gripe surrounding the built quality, "I have had to replace the water pump coolant pipes under warranty as they corroded even under regular cleaning through winter riding."
In defense of the MT-07, one rider countered with, "all of these are fixable to some extent other than the plastics. It's a budget bike at the end of the day." While economically priced, our list of the cheapest motorcycles from every major brand doesn't include the MT-07, as the MT-03 is actually the most affordable model at just $4,999. Despite some of the commonly reported issues with this naked bike, the MT-07's 160,000 units sold continues to be Yamaha's top-selling motorcycle across the world, according to TopSpeed.