What's The Top Speed For Kawasaki's Elektrode And Which Age Group Is It Built For?

One dilemma facing parents when their child is interested in motocross is which bike to start them on. One of the issues for aspiring riders as young as three is that the noise from small engines on gas bikes is intimidating. According to Kawasaki, "While standard bicycles are a common first step for a child learning to ride, few products exist to help bridge the gap to a small displacement motorcycle." The Elektrode electric bike, which tops out at 13mph, seeks to fill the void between pedal-powered and gas-powered two-wheel bikes for kids aged 3-8. Considering Kawasaki is ranked high among every major dirt bike brand, from worst to best, aspiring motocross riders have a compelling reason to check out the Elektrode.

There are also two other battery-powered models for older kids, the Elektrode 20 and Elektrode 20FS. The Elektrode 20 features three times the output of the Elektrode for speeds up to 24mph, designed for children aged 8 and up. The Elektrode 20FS replaces the front suspension with a rigid fork, is the only Elektrode that doesn't come in lime coloring, and includes BMX styling for a different riding experience. You may notice that with some exceptions, this Japanese manufacturer is fond of coating their bikes in lime green, but the story behind Kawasaki's iconic color choice highlights its initially negative reception.