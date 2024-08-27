What's The Top Speed For Kawasaki's Elektrode And Which Age Group Is It Built For?
One dilemma facing parents when their child is interested in motocross is which bike to start them on. One of the issues for aspiring riders as young as three is that the noise from small engines on gas bikes is intimidating. According to Kawasaki, "While standard bicycles are a common first step for a child learning to ride, few products exist to help bridge the gap to a small displacement motorcycle." The Elektrode electric bike, which tops out at 13mph, seeks to fill the void between pedal-powered and gas-powered two-wheel bikes for kids aged 3-8. Considering Kawasaki is ranked high among every major dirt bike brand, from worst to best, aspiring motocross riders have a compelling reason to check out the Elektrode.
There are also two other battery-powered models for older kids, the Elektrode 20 and Elektrode 20FS. The Elektrode 20 features three times the output of the Elektrode for speeds up to 24mph, designed for children aged 8 and up. The Elektrode 20FS replaces the front suspension with a rigid fork, is the only Elektrode that doesn't come in lime coloring, and includes BMX styling for a different riding experience. You may notice that with some exceptions, this Japanese manufacturer is fond of coating their bikes in lime green, but the story behind Kawasaki's iconic color choice highlights its initially negative reception.
What events are available for motocross e-bikes?
There are races throughout the country hosted by local motocross tracks that invite youth e-bikes to participate. For example, throughout June, July, August, and September, the Jewell Motocross Track located in Watkins, Colorado, offers the Kids Cup Race Series. Across the pond, the Sheffield indoor motocross circuit offers events like the REVVI CUP specific to e-bikes and kids under 12. Kawasaki is also holding events like the Elektrode Experience in Crawfordsville, Indiana where youngsters can hop on and try the e-bikes on a closed and supervised course.
The AMA or American Motocross Association offers the Mini-E Jr. for ages 4 to 6, requiring a 1kWh electric motor, and a Mini-E Sr. for kids aged 7 through 8 requiring a more powerful 1.5kWh electric powerplant. Unfortunately, the Elektrode line of Kawasaki e-bikes isn't powerful enough at 250 and 750 Watts. Other options, like the KTM SX-E 2 with a 1.8kW motor are a much better fit for competitive events.
Ride time is the most significant issue for the Elektrode
While the Elektrode doesn't require the same amount of maintenance as a gasoline motorcycle, it does have one major drawback: Battery life. The base Elektrode allows for 150 or more minutes of run time, but this all depends on how hard your child is pushing the bike. More aggressive use of the throttle and higher speeds are going to provide less time on the track.
Once the battery is depleted, the Elektrode takes around 2 ½ hours to recharge, and that's assuming you have a power source to plug into. One member of the motocross community recounted, "Have a buddy with electric who's daughter rode hard for half the day last Sunday. Rest of the day she sat watching everyone else ride. He ordered a generator to take to the track for next time." This issue is one of the disadvantages of electric motorcycles, which will keep some firmly on a gas-powered bike.